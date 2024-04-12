Belgian leader announces probe into suspected Russian interference in EU elections

“According to our intelligence service the objectives of Moscow are very clear. The objective is to help elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament and to reinforce a certain pro-Russian narrative in that institution,” he said.

De Croo, whose country holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, said the “the goal is very clear: a weakened European support for Ukraine serves Russia on the battlefield and that is the real aim of what has been uncovered in the last weeks.”

Europe-wide polls are being held on June 6-9 to elect a new EU parliament.