Beraldo selected in central defense for PSG to face Dortmund in Champions League semifinal

Beraldo replaces France defender Lucas Hernandez, who tore an ACL last week just as PSG had stabilized the heart of its defense with the pairing of Marquinhos and Hernandez.

Kylian Mbappé is on the left of PSG's attack with Gonçalo Ramos at center forward and Ousmane Dembelé.

Niclas Füllkrug, who scored last week, spearheads Dortmund's attack and is flanked by Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi.

The winner faces either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the June 1 final at Wembley Stadium. They drew 2-2 in the first leg and play Wednesday.

