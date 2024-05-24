CANNES PHOTOS: See the standout moments from this year's film festival

Through it all, Associated Press photographers have captured some of the most indelible moments of the festival, which draws to a close Saturday.

Perhaps more than any other recent Cannes, this year's festival attracted many prominent members of Hollywood's old guard, among them Francis Ford Coppola, Meryl Streep, George Lucas, Paul Schrader, George Miller and Kevin Costner.

Coppola premiered his long-awaited sci-fi epic "Megalopolis." Schrader returned to Cannes with a film about a dying filmmaker, "Oh, Canada." Miller launched "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." Costner debuted the first installment of "Horizon: An American Saga." Streep received an honorary Palme d'Or, with Lucas to get one, too, on Saturday.

Some young stars showed respect. Ahead of the "Furiosa" premiere, Anya Taylor-Joy saluted her director, Miller.

This year's festival has also been surrounded by current events that filtered into the pageantry. Some nods to the outside world were subtle, like the Palestinian colors that stealthily adorned Cate Blanchett's dress. Other displays were more overt. French actor and director Judith Godrèche led a #MeToo moment on the red carpet as she and others covered their mouths in tribute to victims of sexual abuse.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival concludes Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d'Or.

For more coverage of this year's Cannes festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

