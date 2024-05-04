Canucks advance to 2nd round, beating Predators 1-0 in Game 6 on Pius Suter's late goal

Silovs made 27 saves to become the 14th rookie goalie in NHL history to finish off a series with a shutout and just the fifth in 30 years. He joined Akira Schmid (2023), Matt Murray (2017 against Nashville in the Stanley Cup Final winner), Carey Price (2008) and Ilya Bryzgalov (2006) in that select group.

Vancouver will play Edmonton. The Oilers finished second behind the Canucks in the Pacific Division and beat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

The Canucks continued the streak started in Game 2 of the road team winning each of the final five games. They won their first playoff series outside the pandemic bubble since 2011 when Vancouver reached the Stanley Cup Final, a run that included a Game 6 win over the Preds in Nashville.

The Predators have lost six straight playoff games on home ice, taking some of the luster off the franchise's reputation as Smashville. They haven't won a postseason series since 2018 after winning the Presidents' Trophy a season after Nashville's unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

Suter scored only his second of the series from in front off a pass from Brock Boeser.

Vancouver outshot Nashville for the first time in this series after being held to a combined 92 shots through the first five games. That was the second-fewest in a playoff series through five games since 1960 trailing only Washington (90) in the 1998 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Silovs got into the mix when Vezina Trophy finalist Thatcher Demko was declared week-to-week with an injury after winning Game 1. Casey DeSmith started Games 2 and 3 before his own injury, then Silovs made his postseason debut, winning Game 4 for a 3-1 lead.

