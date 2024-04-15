BreakingNews
15-year-old girl dead following Sunday shooting in Dayton; Man in custody

Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots to headline the BET Experience concerts in Los Angeles

Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots will headline concerts celebrating the return of the BET Experience in Los Angeles just days before the 2024 BET Awards

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots will headline concerts to celebrate the return of the BET Experience in Los Angeles just days before the 2024 BET Awards.

BET announced Monday the star-studded lineup of the concert series, which makes a return after a five-year hiatus. It was canceled ahead of its 2020 event due to the coronavirus.

The BET Awards will take place June 30.

Cardi B, Gunna, Davido and Sexyy Red will perform June 28 at Crypto.com Arena. The Roots, Common, Latifah and Jungle Brothers are expected to hit the stage June 29 at the Hollywood Bowl.

More performers will be announced on a later date.

The BET Experience will also include the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring seminars on fashion, health, food and financial empowerment.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In Other News
1
Caitlin Clark, other college standouts have been prepping for WNBA...
2
Gene Herrick, AP photographer who covered the Korean War and civil...
3
The Latest | Ahead of jury selection, prosecutors ask judge to fine...
4
Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma wins Boston Marathon in runaway. Kenya's Hellen...
5
World donors pledge $2.1 billion in aid for war-stricken Sudan to ward...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top