Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in local qualifier and fails in bid to play in US Open

Woods shot 40 on the front nine, going bogey-double bogey on his first two holes and following a birdie on the par-3 fifth with another double bogey. He shot 41 on the back with three bogeys and a double bogey.

The U.S. Open is at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina from June 13-16.

Woods also struggled in February in a pre-qualifier for the PGA's Cognizant Classic, taking a 12 on one hole and shooting a 16-over 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

Woods has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

