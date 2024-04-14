Chicago shooting kills 7-year-old girl and wounds 7 people including small children, police say

Eight people were shot including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the city’s South Side
Nation & World
30 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people were shot including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the city's South Side on Saturday night.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and died, while a 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and listed in critical condition, Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome said in a news briefing at the scene on a block of 52nd Street near Damen Avenue.

Police responding to a gunfire alert around 9 p.m. applied tourniquets and chest seals to victims, who also included adults between the ages of 19 and 40, Jerome said.

The victims, who were standing outside at a family gathering at the time of the shooting, were transported to area hospitals by the Chicago Fire Department.

The investigation was still in the preliminary stages but witness accounts described two possible shooters on foot, Jerome said.

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome said. “Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders' actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unnaceptable in our city.”

In Other News
1
Officer, bystanders hailed for confronting and stopping a man who...
2
The Latest | Israel hails interception of drones and missiles in...
3
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden...
4
Pereira retains light heavyweight title with 1st-round KO of Hill at...
5
Venezuelans living abroad want to vote for president this year but...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top