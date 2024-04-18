Dallas Stars clinch top seed in Western Conference by getting to overtime against Blues

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars will be the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Dallas was tied 1-1 with the St. Louis Blues at the end of regulation Wednesday night, and the game went to a shootout. The point for getting to overtime gave the Central Division champions 112 points, one more than Pacific Division champion Vancouver can get with a win in its regular-season finale Thursday night.

Fans cheered in the closing seconds of regulation knowing Dallas had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Stars will play either reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas (98 points) or the Los Angeles Kings (97 points) in the first round of the playoffs. Both have home games Thursday night to finish the regular season.

One of them will finish third in the Pacific Division and the other will be a wild card headed to Dallas, where the Golden Knights last season wrapped up the Western Conference Final with a Game 6 victory.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

