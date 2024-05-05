David Pastrnak scores in overtime to lift Bruins to Game 7 win over rival Maple Leafs

Boston will meet the Florida Panthers, who upset the Bruins in seven games in the first round last year and spoiled a season in which they posted records for the most wins and points in a season in NHL history. Game 1 is set for Monday night in Florida. The Panthers have been resting since Tuesday, when they eliminated Tampa Bay in five games.

William Nylander scored and Auston Matthews had an assist in his return from a two-game absence for the Maple Leafs, who are now 0-6 in Game 7s since the 2013 conference quarterfinals. They are 0-4 on the road in those games – all in Boston. Matthews missed Games 5 and 6 with an undisclosed ailment.

Ilya Samsonov started in goal for the first time since Game 4 and finished with 29 saves. James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brazeau also had assists.

Samsonov got the nod in place of Joseph Woll, who was ruled out prior to the game for what the team said was an injury he sustained in Game 6.

Samsonov allowed 12 goals over the first four games. Woll stepped in and gave up just two in Toronto’s Game 5 and 6 victories.

It was redemption for Pastrnak, who entered the night with two goals and two assists through the first six games

The Maple Leafs broke the scoring drought at 9:01 of the third period when Matthews corralled a loose puck that was mishandled by Tyler Bertuzzi in the zone and flipped it to a cutting Nylander, who beat Swayman for his third goal of the series.

But the Bruins responded just over a minute later when Lindholm muscled in a ricochet in front of the net to tie it back up at 1-all.

The Bruins had plenty of good luck charms inside TD Garden for Game 7.

Retired captain Patrice Bergeron waved the Bruins’ flag prior to the game. Celtics star Jayson Tatum and coach Joe Mazzulla were also in attendance and shown on the video screen, drawing a loud ovation.

The extra energy in the building found its way to the ice.

The Bruins were on the attack early on, holding an 11-8 edge through the opening 20 minutes after being outshot 23-3 during the first period over Games 5 and 6.

