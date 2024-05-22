Former employee fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 at linen company in Philadelphia suburb, police say

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A former employee armed with a handgun opened fire early Wednesday at a linen company in a Philadelphia suburb, killing two people and wounding three others, police said.

The shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester occurred around 8:30 a.m., and the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, Delaware County. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. The man was captured a short time later after a traffic stop in nearby Trainer. His name has not been released.