Giants overcome 3rd straight 4-run deficit, hold off Mets 8-7 for wild win

Doval fell behind 3-0 on Mark Vientos but got back to a full count and induced a slow bouncer to third. Chapman charged, barehanded the ball on a do-or-die play and fired off balance across the diamond to first, where LaMonte Wade Jr. made a difficult pick of an in-between hop for the final out.

Jorge Soler and Mike Yastrzemski also homered for the Giants (26-26), who won their seventh in eight games to reach .500 for the first time since they were 2-2 on March 31.

San Francisco trailed 6-2 with two outs in the eighth before Thairo Estrada laced an RBI double, Chapman walked to load the bases and Bailey launched a 2-0 fastball from reliever Reed Garrett (5-2) to right-center for his first career slam.

It was the first home run since April 26 for the switch-hitting catcher, reinstated Tuesday from his second stint on the seven-day concussion injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP