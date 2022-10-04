Goodwill offering online store for thrifty shoppers

“Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online, while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill," said Kaness.

In 2021, retail revenue from donations to Goodwill was more than $5.4 billion, the organization said.

The vision for GoodwillFinds came from a consortium of Goodwill members throughout the country, including Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington, which wanted to tap into the organization's full potential.

Daryl Campbell, the CEO of Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington, said he expects that revenue for his consortium of 24 stores in his area will double from the $24 million it did last year within the next five years because of the centralized online approach. He also predicts that he will be able to double its online business to 32% of its consortium’s sales in the next few years.