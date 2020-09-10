Government agreed, Montenegro to keep pro-Western course.

The coalition party leaders said that the priority of the new government will be economic development and the fight against endemic corruption which has been one of the main burdens of previous governments.

Tensions soared in the deeply divided nation days after the vote when thousands of opposition party supporters staged boisterous victory celebrations throughout the country. Participants waved Serbian flags and chanted derogatory slogans against Montenegro President Milo Djukanovic, despite appeals by opposition party leaders to refrain from provocations.

Last weekend, tens of thousands Djukanovic’s supporters staged a massive “patriotic" rally chanting anti-opposition slogans.

Djukanovic, who heads the outgoing DPS party, has accused Serbian leaders and their powerful state propaganda of interfering in the election that was held after months of protests by supporters of the Serbian Orthodox Church upset over a property rights dispute in Montenegro.

Djukanovic, who has ruled Montenegro for 30 years either as president or prime minister, has been a key Western ally in pushing the volatile Balkans toward a more pro-Western orientation. Djukanovic defied Russia in 2017 to lead his country into NATO after gaining independence from much larger Serbia in 2006. He has three more years in power before the next presidential election.

AP writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed to this story from Belgrade, Serbia