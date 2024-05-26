Grundstrom's double powers Sweden past Canada 4-2 to win bronze at hockey worlds

Defenseman Erik Karlsson also scored with Marcus Johansson adding an empty net goal. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

It’s the first podium for Sweden since winning the second of its back-to-back titles in 2018, when they beat Switzerland in the final.

Canada last played a bronze medal game in 2018 and lost to the United States 4-1. Since then, the Canadians won the trophy twice and finished runner-up twice with the 2020 edition cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dylan Cozens scored his tournament-leading ninth goal and Pierre-Luc Dubois added another for Canada, the 28-time champion who finishes empty handed.

Canada and Sweden cruised through the early stages of the tournament and both won their groups unbeaten but were undone by surprise defeats in the semis - Canada 3-2 to Switzerland in a shootout and Sweden 7-3 to the Czechs.

The Czech Republic and Switzerland meet in the gold-medal game later Sunday.

