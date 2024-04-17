How many ballerinas can dance on tiptoes in one place? A world record 353 at New York's Plaza Hotel

The dancers included students aged 9 to 19 who are competing for scholarships as well as professional dancers who are alums of the program.

Tchaikovsky music played as the ballerinas stood on tiptoes and switched their weight rapidly from one foot to the other — a step called bourrée — for a full minute.

Tina Shi, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records, announced the results: “353, that is a new Guinness world record! Congratulations!”

The New York-based Youth America Grand Prix has operated the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition since 1999.

The previous record for ballerinas on pointe en masse was 306.