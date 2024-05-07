Jalen Brunson becomes fourth NBA player with 4 consecutive 40-point games in the postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has become the fourth player to score 40 or more points in four consecutive postseason games, the first since Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals.

Brunson reached 40 with a big fourth quarter Monday night and finished with 43 to rally the Knicks to a 121-117 victory in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter before Brunson scored 21 in the final period.