Jayne Anne Phillips' novel 'Night Watch,' Eboni Booth’s drama 'Primary Trust' among Pulitzer winners

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayne Anne Phillips' “Night Watch,” a mother-daughter saga set in a West Virginia asylum after the Civil War, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. The drama prize was awarded to Eboni Booth’s “Primary Trust,” about a bookstore worker's unexpected journey after he loses his job.

Nathan Thrall's “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy” won for general nonfiction, and Jacqueline Jones received the history prize for “No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era.”