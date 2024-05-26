Kaapo Kakko back in lineup for Rangers, taking spot of injured Jimmy Vesey

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kaapo Kakko was back in the New York Rangers' lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, replacing injured winger Jimmy Vesey.

It was Kakko's second appearance of the series. Vesey is listed as week-to-week after getting hurt in a collision with Florida's Ryan Lomberg in Game 2 of the series on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.