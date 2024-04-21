Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 1 for Los Angeles Clippers against Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks

“We prepared as if he was going to play,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “Now with him out, the matchups change a little bit.”

Although Leonard has done some shooting the last couple of days, he still hasn't participated in contact practices.

“He’s progressing,” Lue said. “Just taking it day-by-day.”

Game 2 is Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Leonard has been out since March 31 after playing 68 games during the season, his most as a Clipper. The team went 4-4 in his absence down the stretch.

