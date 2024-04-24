London police contain 2 horses that were on the loose in the city. It's still a mystery as to why

London police say they have contained two horses that were seen running around loose without riders in the heart of the capital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — London police have contained two horses that were seen running around loose without riders in the heart of the U.K. capital on Wednesday morning.

City of London police said officers were waiting for a horse box from the British Army to collect the animals and take them to a veterinarian.

Images of the two horses, one of which is black the other white and which were wearing saddles and bridles, were circulating across social media. The front of the white horse was covered in red. It wasn't immediately clear if it was blood or red dye, or who the horses belonged to.

They were seen running in the road near Aldwych, which is in between London’s historic financial center and the West End, the hub of the capital’s entertainment industry.

Police officers contained the horses about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of central London, near Limehouse.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Volkswagen revamps its approach in China in bid to overtake upstart EV...
2
Australian police arrest 7 alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing...
3
Longtime EU hopeful North Macedonia holds presidential polls centered...
4
The Latest | Germany will resume working with UN agency for...
5
Angry farmers in a once-lush Mexican state target avocado orchards that...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top