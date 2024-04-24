Meta more than doubles Q1 profit but revenue guidance pulls shares down after-hours

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta says its first-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by higher advertising revenue and a 6% increase on the average price of ads on its platforms

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BARBARA ORTUTAY – Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta said Wednesday its first-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by higher advertising revenue and a 6% increase on the average price of ads on its platforms. But its shares dropped sharply in after-hours trading following lukewarm revenue guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc. earned $12.37 billion, or $4.71 per share, in the January-March period. That's up from $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27% to $36.46 billion from $28.65 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $4.32 per share on revenue of $36.14 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

For the current quarter, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it expects revenue between $36.5 billion and $39 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38.25 billion for the second quarter, which is higher than the midpoint of Meta's guidance range.

Meta's shares fell $53.40, or 10.8%, to $440.10 in after-hours trading.

In Other News
1
Hamas releases video showing well-known Israeli-American hostage
2
Rebuilding Sharks fire coach David Quinn after 2 disappointing seasons
3
New federal rule would bar 'noncompete' agreements for most employees
4
Southwest Airlines flight attendants ratify a contract that will raise...
5
Students protesting on campuses across US ask colleges to cut...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top