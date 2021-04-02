Ohio leaders react after Capitol officer, driver killed in attack

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man barreled a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.
The driver then ran at the officers with a knife before he was shot. The driver also died of his injuries.
The officer killed was identified as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department, the Associated Press reported. He was the second person to die in the line of duty this year; the first happened during the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, posted on social media that he was closely monitoring the situation after two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured in the line of duty. He made a second statement on Twitter after he learned one of the officers succumbed to his injuries.
“This is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues on the USCP force. God bless the U.S. Capitol Police.”
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Mansfield, also shared a statement on Twitter following the deadly attack.
“Deeply saddened to learn a U.S. Capitol police officer has died today from another violent attack on our nation’s capital. Our hearts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends, as well as the other officer injured in the attack.”
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, said it was “absolutely horrible” to see Capitol Police under attack and “tragic that one officer has been killed.” He called on people to join him in prayers for the officer killed, his family, the Capitol Police force and especially the officer who remains hospitalized.
When U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, first learned of the attack, which he characterized as cowardly, he posted on Twitter that he was praying for the officers involved.
“I continue to be grateful for the brave men and women who protect our Capitol and those inside,” he posted on Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, retweeted a post from U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Minnesota Republican, following the attack. Her tweet stated: “Please join me in praying for the @CapitolPolice, first responders and all law enforcement involved.”
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Noah Green. Authorities are investigating him, but so far have said it does not appear to be linked to the Jan. 6 attack or an act of terrorism, the AP reported.