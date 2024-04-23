Oklahoma police say 5 found dead in home, including 2 children

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police called to a home on the city's southwest side Monday discovered the bodies of five people, including at least two children, authorities said.

All five victims had injuries consistent with homicide, said police Sgt. Gary Knight.

“This wasn't a carbon monoxide situation or anything like that,” Knight said. “These are five people who were killed.”

Knight said a man and woman were among those who were found dead, but he didn't know the gender or ages of all the victims.

He said officers who arrived on the scene backed out of the home after determining all the victims were deceased and that investigators were obtaining a search warrant before they started combing through the scene for evidence.

