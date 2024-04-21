Phillies' Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings against White Sox

Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, and the Phillies lead 7-0.

Wheeler has struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. The White Sox hit just two balls out of the infield against the 33-year-old right-hander, Braden Shewmake’s flyout to right leading off the sixth and Andrew Benintendi's flyout to the center-field warning track with one out in the seventh.