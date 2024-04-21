Phillies' Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings against White Sox

Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, and the Phillies lead 7-0

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 56 minutes ago
X

Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, and the Phillies lead 7-0.

Wheeler has struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. The White Sox hit just two balls out of the infield against the 33-year-old right-hander, Braden Shewmake’s flyout to right leading off the sixth and Andrew Benintendi's flyout to the center-field warning track with one out in the seventh.

Wheeler has thrown 71 of 101 pitches for strikes. He has not thrown a complete game since 2021, when he pitched three, including a pair of shutouts.

A night earlier, Philadelphia's Spencer Turnbull didn’t allow a hit until Gavin Sheets’ one-out single in the seventh.

Chicago entered Saturday hitting a major league-low .190 and its 3-16 record was the worst after 19 games in team history.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
The House passes billions in aid for Ukraine and Israel after months of...
2
Knicks beat 76ers 111-104 in Game 1 of playoffs. Brunson and Hart score...
3
Young brother and sister dead, 15 injured when vehicle crashes into...
4
Trump cancels rally because of weather, proving the difficulty of...
5
Autoworkers union celebrates breakthrough win in Tennessee and takes...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top