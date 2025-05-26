PHOTOS: Pope Francis laid to rest in St. Mary Major Basilica

The gentlemen of the Vatican lift the coffin of Pope Francis once again after his funeral service, at St. PeterÕs Square on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times)
An eastern church leader blesses the coffin of Pope Francis with incense during his funeral service, at the Vatican on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times).
Cardinals made their way back into St. PeterÕs Basilica after the funeral service for Pope Francis, at the Vatican on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times).
Bishops look for their seats at St. PeterÕs Square in the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times).
The gentlemen of the Vatican tilt the coffin of Pope Francis towards the crowds at his funeral service, at St. PeterÕs Square on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times).
The crowd inside St. PeterÕs Square at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times).
The crowd inside St. PeterÕs Square at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times).
The funeral of Pope Francis, outside St. PeterÕs Basilica in the Vatican on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times).
Pope Francis's funeral procession motorcade, departed from the Vatican, passes by the Colosseum in Rome on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Gianni Cipriano/The New York Times)
A priest stands in front of the many dignitaries and heads of state attending the funeral of Pope Francis, at St. PeterÕs Square in Vatican City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)
Cardinals gather at St. PeterÕs Square in Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (James Hill/The New York Times)
