Powerball jackpot at $800M for Saturday: Area stores flooded with customers

“You can’t win if you don’t buy a ticket,” Thomas said, who added he would buy each of his family members a new house if he won.

The lack of a winner since August reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.