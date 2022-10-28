Powerball jackpot at $800M for Saturday: Area stores flooded with customers

Area retail lottery locations are hopping today and are expected to be on Saturday before the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is estimated at $800 million.
No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.
At Bee-Gee’s Market in Kettering on Thursday customers were clamoring to purchase tickets. The store’s manager told the Dayton Daily News people who don’t gamble or often buy Powerball tickets flood her store when the possible winnings are high.
Tim Thomas of Springboro was buying his tickets Friday at the Marathon in Springboro.
“You can’t win if you don’t buy a ticket,” Thomas said, who added he would buy each of his family members a new house if he won.
The lack of a winner since August reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.
The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.
The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.