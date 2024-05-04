Real Madrid wins the Spanish league after Barcelona loses at Girona

Real Madrid has won its record-extending 36th Spanish league title after increasing its lead over second-place Girona to an insurmountable 13 points with four games remaining

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has won its record-extending 36th Spanish league title after increasing its lead over second-place Girona to an insurmountable 13 points with four games remaining.

Madrid reclaimed its domestic crown after beating Cadiz 3-0 earlier Saturday, and Barcelona then lost 4-2 at Girona. Only a victory by Barcelona would have stopped Madrid from celebrating.

Madrid also has a chance to add to its unequaled 14 European Cups. Madrid hosts Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday with their semifinal evenly balanced after a 2-2 first-leg draw in Germany. Either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund will await the winner in the June 1 final.

Girona leapfrogged Barcelona and pushed its Catalan rival into third place at 14 points behind Madrid.

Credit: AP

