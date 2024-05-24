Replay reviews unavailable in Blue Jays-Tigers game after power failure disrupts both broadcasts

“Should broadcast capabilities return, each club will be afforded its normal Manager’s Challenge, but will have unlimited Crew Chief Reviews for the remainder of the game,” MLB told the teams.

The problem was fixed during the sixth inning, a Tigers spokesperson said, and MLB confirmed the replay system was back up and running beginning in the top of the seventh.

The score was tied 1-all after six innings.

MLB said the issue was not unprecedented at other ballparks, but the same problem occurred last year in Detroit and that game was played without replay review for seven innings.

