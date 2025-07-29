Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson expected to report to training camp Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson speaks to media during NFL football practice on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

By Staff Report
49 minutes ago
All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expected to report to training camp on Wednesday despite not having a new deal in place, according to ESPN’S Adam Schefter.

Hendrickson did not report to camp last week because he’s seeking a long-term extension with an amount of guaranteed money that matches what the league’s top pass rushers are earning. He is scheduled to earn $15.8 million in base salary this season and has a cap number of $18.7 million.

Hendrickson is being fined $50,000 per day during his holdout and hopes reporting to camp “serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations,” Schefter wrote in an X post.

He did not attend last month’s mandatory minicamp, but did make an appearance during an offseason workout in May to vent his frustrations about negotiations.

Hendrickson led the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season. His 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third most in the league over the past four seasons.

