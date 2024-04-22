Scottie Scheffler finishes off another win at Hilton Head to extend dominant run

He won for the fourth time in his last five starts and became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the week after capturing the Masters green jacket.

Now he has a plaid jacket from the RBC Heritage, extending a dominant run not seen on the PGA Tour since the peak years of Tiger Woods.

Theegala made birdie on the 16th hole and saved par from the bunker on 17th before closing with another par for a 68. That was worth an additional $666,667 to finish alone in second.

“Even though I finished second, I felt like I was never really in it to win there. Scottie was just so far ahead,” Theegala said.

Patrick Cantlay two putted for par from long range for a 68 to tie for third with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, among the fortunate to have finished on Sunday.

The final round was stopped for 2 1/2 hours because of storms. By then, Scheffler had taken command as he so often does with sublime shotmaking.

He won $3.6 million from the $20 million purse at this signature event, taking his season total to over $18 million before the calendar even turns to May.

About 400 spectators waiting along the 18th fairway were allowed to fill a corner of the grandstands along the 18th hole as Scheffler approached. His bogey ended a streak of 68 consecutive holes at par or better, another sign of his stunning consistency.

Next up for Scheffler is another prize — his wife is due with their first child next week. Still to come are three majors, starting with the PGA Championship next week.

