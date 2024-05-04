Snakes almost on a plane_ TSA discovers bag of snakes in passenger's pants

Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week
Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

MIAMI (AP) — Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.

According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In Other News
1
The Kentucky Derby could be a wet one. Early favorites Fierceness...
2
Houston braces for flooding to worsen in wake of storms
3
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents...
4
Senate races are roiled by campus protests over the war in Gaza as...
5
It's Cinco de Mayo time, and festivities are planned across the US. But...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top