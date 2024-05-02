Sony Pictures and private equity firm Apollo express interest in buying Paramount for $26 billion

Sony Pictures and Apollo Global Management have expressed interest in buying Paramount Global for $26 billion

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MATT OTT and PAUL HARLOFF – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

Sony Pictures and the private equity firm Apollo Global Management have expressed interest in buying Paramount Global for $26 billion, according to a person familiar with the details.

Sony would be the majority shareholder and Apollo would have a minority stake, according to the person, who requested anonymity because details of the offer have not been made public.

The Sony-Apollo offer was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The Journal reported previously that Apollo had made an offer to buy Paramount on its own but Paramount's board had concerns about the bid, including whether it could arrange financing for a deal.

The Journal and others have reported that Paramount is considering a possible merger with Skydance, David Ellison’s media company that has helped produce such Paramount releases as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.”

Earlier this week, New York-based Paramount said that Bob Bakish would step down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company, to be replaced by a troika of executives who will form a new "Office of the CEO."

In Other News
1
European court upholds Italy's right to seize prized Greek bronze from...
2
I-95 in Connecticut will close for days after fiery crash damages...
3
A scroll for the king, a website for the people: Coronation document to...
4
At least 2,000 people arrested in pro-Palestinian protests on US...
5
Arizona's Democratic governor signs a bill to repeal 1864 ban on most...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top