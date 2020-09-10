South Africa's Archbishop Tutu and wife unhurt by housefire

When apartheid was abolished and Nelson Mandela became the first democratically elected president in 1994, Tutu popularized the term “rainbow nation” to describe South Africa's multiracial democracy.

He was appointed chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, an investigation into the crimes committed by the white minority regime. The inquest was formed to pursue justice for the victims of apartheid, and subsequently recommended the prosecution of perpetrators who were not granted forgiveness at the commission or failed to appear before it.

Tutu has also championed LBGT rights and criticized the South African government for corruption. Tutu officially retired from public life in 2010 and in recent years has been hospitalized a few times for the treatment of prostate cancer and general infections. He and his wife issue statements through their foundation.