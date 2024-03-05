State, county offer millions for agencies battling opioid addiction

Drugmakers, wholesalers, pharmacies and other companies have agreed to settlements over the toll of opioids that are to pay state, local and Native American tribal governments more than $50 billion. Under the agreements, most of the money is to be used to address the overdose epidemic.

The foundation will allocate up to $51 million in its 2024 grant cycle for Ohio-based non-profits, for-profits and government entities alike who are “on the frontlines of Ohio’s opioid battle.” The program is the first of its kind in the United States.

“This has been a long road,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, the county’s representative to the state foundation and director of OneOhio Recovery Foundation’s Region 8, in a release Tuesday.

“Opioids have had a devastating effect on our community, and I’m thankful that we are getting the support we need to overcome this tragedy,” Dodge said.

Those applying must still follow certain parameters outlined by OneOhio, including that all programs and services proposed must be “evidence-based, forward-looking strategies for prevention, treatment, (and) recovery support services.”

Eligible projects may span one, two or three years and must be regionally-focused. Applications are due by May 3.

Alisha Nelson, executive director of OneOhio, said in a press release that the foundation understands how urgent the need to disperse the settlement money is as the state continues to feel the impact of the opioid epidemic.

“After months of carefully developing this first-ever program, we look forward to seeing the innovative ideas presented to combat the epidemic in every corner of the state," Nelson said.

The foundation is registered as a private non-profit organization, though it was launched by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and GOP Attorney General Dave Yost in 2021. It's governed by a 29-member statewide board, many of which are state lawmakers and the appointees of state officials, but also includes addiction experts from across Ohio.

It has previously faced scrutiny, as well as a lawsuit, over lacking transparency.

Montgomery County commissioners last week announced that the county received $10 million from the local government portion of the settlement. Commissioners say they will spend $8 million improving treatment options for inmates in the county jail, and $2 million for nonprofits to help expand addiction prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

Organizations can apply for state grants through the OneOhio Grant Portal, and for county funds through the county website.