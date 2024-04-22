Supreme Court allows soccer promoter's antitrust suit over FIFA policy on league matches to proceed

The Supreme Court is allowing a soccer promoter’s antitrust lawsuit to go forward against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation over the world governing body’s policy of not permitting a country to host league matches involving teams from other countries

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 49 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a soccer promoter's antitrust lawsuit to go forward against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation over the world governing body's policy of not permitting a country to host league matches involving teams from other countries.

The high court order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling in favor of Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Relevent sued in 2019 after FIFA disrupted its plan to host a Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona at Miami Gardens, Florida, and the USSF refused permission to sanction a league match between two teams from Ecuador.

A district court dismissed the lawsuit, but a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously reinstated it. The Biden administration weighed in on Relevent's side at the Supreme Court.

___

Follow the AP's soccer coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
First deportation flights will leave UK for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks...
2
Russia convicts the spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta in a swift...
3
The Latest | Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecutors allege...
4
Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street claws back some losses ahead of a big...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top