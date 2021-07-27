Thailand sends COVID-19 patients to hometowns by train

He said buses, vans and even aircraft might be deployed to send people back to less badly affected provinces.

Thailand initially kept coronavirus cases in check but outbreaks have flared in recent months.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government is facing harsh criticism over its handling of a delta variant-fueled surge and slow vaccination program, amid reports of people dying in the streets or in their homes while waiting for treatment.

Of Thailand's total of nearly 500,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 fatalities, 137,263 cases and 2,176 deaths have been recorded in Bangkok.

Most of the 4,451 beds for COVID-19 patients in the city of about 15 million are occupied by people with mild or no symptoms. Hospitals are beginning to urge such patients to isolate at home or in community isolation centers.

Bangkok Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said the city government will coordinate with the State Railway to install 240 beds in 15 railway carriages in a maintenance shed in the city's huge Bang Sue station as a “pre-admission center" for coronavirus patients without symptoms.

He visited the station on Tuesday to inspect the carriages. He said they should be ready for use by Friday.

The government said supplies of medical oxygen are sufficient and manufacturers have been asked to ensure enough is available. But people ill with coronavirus who are unable to find places for treatment are not always able to get supplemental oxygen.

Meanwhile, some temples in the devoutly Buddhist country have begun to offer free cremations as the number of deaths rises, the government said.

A man, who is among a group of people infected with COVID-19, gets into a train at Rangsit train station in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand to head to his hometown, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Thai authorities began transporting some people who have tested positive with the coronavirus from Bangkok to their hometowns on Tuesday for isolation and treatment, to alleviate the burden on the capital’s overwhelmed medical system. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

A COVID-19 patient gets into a train at Rangsit train station in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand to head to her hometown Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A health worker with protective gear walks inside a train as the train prepares to carry a group of COVID-19 patients to their hometowns, at Rangsit train station in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A health worker checks fingertip oxygen meter of a COVID-19 patient on his arrival at Rangsit train station in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A health worker wearing protective gear stands outside a train at Rangsit train station in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand while a COVID-19 patient prepares inside the train to head to her hometown Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A health worker talks with a woman, who is among a group of people infected with COVID-19, as she arrived at Rangsit train station in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A COVID-19 patient, front right, prepares to get into a train at Rangsit train station in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand, to head to her hometown Tuesday, July 27, 2021.