The collapse of a building on Spain’s Mallorca island leaves 4 people dead, officials say

MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca Thursday.
The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.
Spanish news agency EFE and other media said that the building was a restaurant near the beach.
No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.
