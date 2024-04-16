Travis Kelce named host of 'Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?' for Prime Video

The premise is a twist on “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?", which debuted on Fox in 2007 and was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy. It also aired in syndication. John Cena hosted a 2019 revival for Nickelodeon.

In Kelce's show, an adult contestant will be given 11 elementary-level questions where they can ask a classroom of various celebrities for help answering. The final question is from the 6th grade curriculum and is worth $100,000. Only one celebrity is allowed to talk through the answer to the last question with the contestant.

Kelce, who is dating music superstar Taylor Swift, said in a statement he grew up watching game shows and is "excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons."

This isn't Kelce's first TV gig. He starred in his own 2016 dating competition show for E! called “Catching Kelce" and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year.