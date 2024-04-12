US Steel shareholders approve takeover by Japan's Nippon Steel opposed by Biden administration

PITTSBURGH (AP) — U.S. Steel shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the company's sale to Nippon Steel of Japan for $14.1 billion in cash, voicing unequivocal support for a combination that has drawn opposition from the Biden administration on economic and national security grounds.

More than 98% of the shares voted at a special investor meeting Friday approved the takeover, according to a preliminary count of ballots announced by Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.