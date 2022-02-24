War in Europe: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

>> CLOSER LOOK: Wright-Patterson remains on heightened alert

As civilians piled into trains and cars to flee Ukraine, NATO and European leaders rushed to respond, mostly with strong financial sanctions against Russia and moves to strengthen their own borders.

The attacks had a swift impact on the world economy, sending stocks down sharply, pushing up prices for oil, wheat and other goods.

>> Stocks tumble; oil and wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack

Here’s what Ukrainians said Thursday morning:

>> ‘The worst sunrise in my life.’ Ukrainians awake to attack

Condemnation from across the world was swift, and many countries, including the United States, said more sanctions of Russia would be coming today.

>> NEW DETAILS: World expresses outrage, stronger Russia sanctions planned

Caption A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (Mary Ostrovska via AP) Credit: Mary Ostrovska Credit: Mary Ostrovska Caption A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (Mary Ostrovska via AP) Credit: Mary Ostrovska Credit: Mary Ostrovska

Caption Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees to the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Putin justified it all in a televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees to the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Putin justified it all in a televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this handout photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this handout photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption European Council President Charles Michel, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo Caption European Council President Charles Michel, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption A man stands in front of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption A man stands in front of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Police officers inspect the area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Caption Police officers inspect the area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko ) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko Caption People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko ) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Caption A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Caption This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A person holds a poster during a demonstration in suport of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Oslo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (Heiko Junge /NTB via AP) Credit: Heiko Junge Credit: Heiko Junge Caption A person holds a poster during a demonstration in suport of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Oslo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (Heiko Junge /NTB via AP) Credit: Heiko Junge Credit: Heiko Junge

Caption A woman reacts during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, outside Downing Street, in central London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe, condemning Russia’s attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin. ( Stefan Rousseau//PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau Caption A woman reacts during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, outside Downing Street, in central London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe, condemning Russia’s attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin. ( Stefan Rousseau//PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption A man watches a huge TV screen broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption A man watches a huge TV screen broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu