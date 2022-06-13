BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to use testimony from Trump allies
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to use testimony from Trump allies

From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., are seated as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Combined ShapeCaption
From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., are seated as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nation & World
By LISA MASCARO and HOPE YEN, Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is delving deeper into what it calls “the big lie,” Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will continue to outline its case regarding Donald Trump and his role in the uprising that day in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden as president of the United States.

The panel is expected to delve deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. A longtime Trump ally,

You can watch the hearing in the livestream below, when it begins between 10 and 11 a.m.

Follow the link below for live updates throughout the day from the Associated Press.

ExploreCONTINOUS UPDATES: Live coverage of the Jan. 6 hearing today

Trump‘s former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of Monday’s appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said.

The committee was told on Monday morning that Stepien’s wife was in labor, according to a person briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the hearing.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, left, watches as President Donald Trump speaks at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Stepien will be a key witness Monday, June 13, 2022, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues a series of hearings to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation into the riot by a mob loyal to Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, left, watches as President Donald Trump speaks at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Stepien will be a key witness Monday, June 13, 2022, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues a series of hearings to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation into the riot by a mob loyal to Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, left, watches as President Donald Trump speaks at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Stepien will be a key witness Monday, June 13, 2022, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues a series of hearings to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation into the riot by a mob loyal to Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

In Other News
1
CBS News' Richard Schlesinger of '48 Hours' is retiring
2
Lawsuit: Death of Black teen at juvenile center foreshadowed
3
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street
4
UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men
5
Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top