WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to use testimony from Trump allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will continue to outline its case regarding Donald Trump and his role in the uprising that day in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden as president of the United States.
The panel is expected to delve deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. A longtime Trump ally,
Trump‘s former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of Monday’s appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said.
The committee was told on Monday morning that Stepien’s wife was in labor, according to a person briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the hearing.
Credit: Alex Brandon
