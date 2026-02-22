1 dead, 1 injured after Middletown shooting

Police said at the scene, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Middletown Police Department is actively investigating this shooting incident, and they encourage anyone with information to reach out to Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733, via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org, or to contact the dispatch center at 513-425-7701.

Detective Hughes is urging residents in the area to review their security footage for any suspicious individuals or vehicles that may have been in the vicinity around the time of the shooting, according to the post.