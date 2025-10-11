1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday

One person is dead after being hit Saturday morning by a vehicle in Hanover Twp.
Crews responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in the area of Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road around 5:45 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller “was eastbound on Reily Millville in a white van when they reported they ran over a male laying in the middle of the roadway.”
The sheriff’s office said during their investigation, it is believed a separate vehicle hit the man and left the scene.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.
