1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday

15 minutes ago
One person is dead after being hit Saturday morning by a vehicle in Hanover Twp.

Crews responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in the area of Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road around 5:45 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller “was eastbound on Reily Millville in a white van when they reported they ran over a male laying in the middle of the roadway.”

The sheriff’s office said during their investigation, it is believed a separate vehicle hit the man and left the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.