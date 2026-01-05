Breaking: 1 in custody after Secret Service, local police investigate at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati

Cincinnati police and the U.S. Secret Service were at the Cincinnati-area home of Vice President JD Vance’ on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. ADAM SCHRAND/WCPO

By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — Law enforcement agencies, including Cincinnati police and the U.S. Secret Service, were investigating at Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home early Monday morning.

A news crew at the scene saw several officers from both agencies searching around Vance’s home in the early morning hours Monday; several windows in the house appeared to be broken.

A Cincinnati police sergeant said one person was taken into custody, but police did not say whether that person would be charged, or what they may be accused of doing.

It did not appear Vance or his family were home at the time of the incident; the City of Cincinnati previously announced that roads around the house would be closed until Sunday, Jan. 4.

Those barricades were not in place when news crews arrived Monday.

