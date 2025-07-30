1 killed in boat accident at Champions Park Lake race

“This was a heartbreaking incident, and we appreciate the cooperation of race officials and witnesses throughout the ongoing review,” Police Chief Allison Elliott said in a release. “Based on the facts gathered at this time, this appears to be a tragic accident, with no indication of suspicious or concerning circumstances. Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the racing community as they process this profound loss.”

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division staffs a medic unit on site during American Power Boat Association events.

The American Power Boat Association is headquartered in Springfield, a change that came in April. The group is the oldest motorsports organization in North America at more than 121 years old, has 5,000 members and runs more than 130 power boat races.

Races are often held at the lake at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 3934 Laybourne Road.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life that occurred while he was pursuing his passion for boat racing,” said Fire Chief Jacob King. “Our hearts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time, and we remain ready to support them in any way we can.”

The boat driver was not identified.