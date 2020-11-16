$1.2M expansion of Sinclair College Warren County campus

The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees approved the first phase of a $1.2 million project to “reinvigorate” the Industrial Maintenance Technology (IMT) program at the Courseview Campus in Mason.
The money is to be used for renovation and expansion of the labs and classrooms used by industrial maintenance technology students at the campus just east of Interstate 71 on 5386 Courseview Dr., according to a press release.
Last Tuesday, the trustees selected Kettering-based Wilcon Corp. to do the work.
“Sinclair College is continuously evolving its programs to meet the increasing demand for skilled workers in our region,” Dan Sadlier, chairman of the Sinclair Board of Trustees, said in the release. “This venture will strengthen Sinclair’s ability to educate and train more workers to meet high-demand job sectors throughout the Southwest Ohio region.”
Industrial maintenance technicians install, maintain, and troubleshoot modern industrial machinery. Students learn to solve practical maintenance problems, read and interpret mechanical drawings and interpret maintenance publications.
In 2019, there were 3,972 industrial maintenance technician job postings in the region that includes Warren, Butler, Hamilton and Clermont Counties, over 80% more than the national average for an area that size. With median annual wages of $52,517, these jobs pay nearly 10% more than the national median rate.
“Sinclair’s mission is to identify the need and endeavor to meet it, and that is exactly what this expansion will accomplish by strengthening our efforts to train students and meet the growing demands of employers who need skilled workers,” Madeline J. Iseli, senior vice president for advancement and regional strategy, said in the release.
Construction is set to begin on Nov. 19 and conclude in March 2021.