13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident

Credit: Nick Graham

17 minutes ago
A 13-year-old boy who was shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Clair Twp. told deputies it was an accident.

Deputies were dispatched about 4:20 p.m. to the 2400 block of Jackson Road in Overpeck on a report of a person with a gunshot wound. A caller told dispatchers his grandson had accidently shot himself.

The young teen was on the living room floor holding a towel to his head, according to the report. He told the deputies he was unaware the gun was loaded.

“He (victim) stated that the gun he used was in his bedroom on the bed. He stated he removed the guns from an upstairs bedroom and was playing with it. He states he did not know the gun was loaded.,” according to the report.

Deputies found a .38 caliber revolver on the bed were the incident happened. The gun had a round in the chamber and a loose .38 caliber bullet was laying on the bed.

Two other guns were located in the room. They were confiscated for safe keeping, according to the report.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown and then transferred by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

