14-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey

Family members told a 911 dispatcher on Sunday a 14-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun.

The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that Richard Belle died Sunday after a shooting on the 300 block of Montgomery Avenue in Springfield. A woman who said she was Belle’s aunt told a dispatcher she did not know how the boy shot himself in the side of the head but she did not see the gun anywhere.

The woman told the dispatcher the boy was bleeding from his head and nose, but breathing.

Paramedics arrived by the end of the 911 call, at which time Belle’s aunt said the boy was still breathing.

The Springfield News-Sun has requested additional records and information from Springfield officials about the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

