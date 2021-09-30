dayton-daily-news logo
15-year-old shot in suspected robbery in Springfield

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
A 15-year-old was hospitalized following a shooting amid a suspected robbery on Scott Street in Springfield

The Springfield Division of Police was dispatched to the 500 block of Scott Street on Wednesday around 4 p.m. for a possible robbery with a male shot, according to the incident report.

The victim was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle and then to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the incident report said.

