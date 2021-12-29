Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash

ajc.com

News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

An 18-year-old driver from Springfield was killed Tuesday evening in a two-car crash in Clark County.

Matthew Nelson Funk was driving a Hyundai Elantra around 6:25 p.m. west on Old Columbus Road near Bowman Road in Harmony Twp. when he lost control on the wet roadway and went left of the center line. His car was then struck by a 2008 Hyundai Elantra driven by 55-year-old Sharon Redmon of Springfield, who was headed east on Old Columbus Road, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

Funk was pronounced dead at the scene and Redmon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries, the patrol said.

The crash closed Old Columbus Road for about four hours.

The OSHP was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Harmony Twp. Fire and EMS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the Clark County Engineer’s Office.

In Other News
1
Graeter’s makes ‘Boldy Bearcat’ a permanent ice cream flavor
2
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...
3
Maineville bar patrons may get free rides home on New Year’s Eve
4
School board meetings in 2021 were contentious as mask mandates led...
5
Middletown community wraps its arms around boys who lost mother

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top